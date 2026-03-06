Join attorney Ana Toledo as she brings you from Washington, D.C. the latest on the quest for freedom from government weaponization.

You can watch in any of the following platforms:

The Gavel, Ep. 42

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TargetedJustice

X: https://x.com/targetedjustice

Rumble: https://rumble.com/v76p0n8-the-gavel-ep.-42.html

Facebook Ana: https://www.facebook.com/atoledopr

Facebook TJ: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555981116703

\

Please donate

Please consider a donation to help our efforts in Washington DC.

No one works harder for the TI Community than Ana.

https://www.givesendgo.com/toledo

https://targetedjustice.com/donate

\

check by mail:

Targeted Justice

PO Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

From Vietnam to Iran and every U.S. war in between, the same propaganda narratives are deployed, no matter how discredited and debunked they are from all the prior times they were exposed as lies.

Only Congress has the authority to declare war - it says in the U.S. Constitution.