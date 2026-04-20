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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Karen Hart's avatar
Karen Hart
14h

I think some of these missing scientists were CIA fake identities.

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Gwendolyn Jones's avatar
Gwendolyn Jones
9h

No. The audio and video are fine.

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