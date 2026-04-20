Amy Eskridge

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Congressman Eric Burlison (R - MO) says she was likely murdered by DEW.

Rep. Eric Burlison: Says Amy Eskridge was likely MURDERED.

“Amy Eskridge was likely murdered by a U.S. aerospace company with a directed energy weapon”



“He determined that she was the victim of a directed energy weapon and that she was likely murdered by a U.S. aerospace company.”



Amy was a scientist linked to the UFO Research. There are earlier reports that say she was gangstalked and hit with Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

https://burlison.house.gov/

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List of workers with ties to advanced research who have disappeared or died since 2023.

Steven Garcia—Government contractor at the Kansas City National Security Campus in Albuquerque. Missing since August 28, 2025.

William Neil McCasland—Retired U.S. Air Force major general. Missing since February 27, 2026.

Anthony Chavez—Former employee at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Missing since May 8, 2025.

Melissa Casias—Administrative worker at Los Alamos National Laboratory. Missing since June 26, 2025.

Monica Reza—Director of Materials Processing at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Missing since June 22, 2025.

Nuno Loureiro—Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Died December 16, 2025, after being shot the day before.

Carl Grillmair—Caltech astrophysicist who worked on NASA’s NEOWISE and NEO Surveyor project. Died February 16, 2026.

Michael David Hicks—Research scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Died July 30, 2023.

Frank Maiwald—Researcher at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Died July 4, 2024.

Jason Thomas—Pharmaceutical researcher. Missing since December 12, 2025, and found dead March 17, 2026. \ \

News from Australasia:



*Thanks to Helene, our Officer downunder.

1. CONFERENCE CALLS

The Australian call had 12 participants last week. Kathryn welcomed them

and read the rules of conduct. As co-host, she was able to mute any

disruption. In the second phase, I invited people to speak individually

on the week’s personal development question, then we opened up into

stage three, being open discussion.

Support phone calls, texting and emails are ongoing throughout the week

with others who are not inclined to attend conference calls.



The Indian call had 8 participants, a few visiting from Australia. Raul,

who has recently returned to India from living in America and Canada,

has expressed interest in co-hosting with Piyush. I welcome this

possibility, but only after the call (and Raul) becomes properly

established. Let me know your thoughts.

Ankit is happy to attend our calls. Piyush and I are part of his whatsapp group.





2. SHARING INTERNATIONALLY RELEVANT RESEARCH

I spoke with Saroja this week. Among other things, I shared with her my

discovery of ICLEI in India, with head office in Delhi.

https://southasia.iclei.org

.

I have also posted this information, and its relevance for Indian TIs,

in Ankit’s group.



My local research reveals that ICLEI is the tier 2 level of what we call

councils. We, the public deal with a tier 1 level of council employee,

who has little or no knowledge or ability to help, while the corporate

level above them is taking instructions from the U.N.



A phone conversation with one of the tier 2 corporate executives at my

council revealed that the CEO earns close to $200K.

The mayor and the councillors belong to tier 1.



There are now ICLEI branches in 125 countries.

HQ is in Bonn, Germany.

iclei.org





3. AUSTRALIA’S ‘BIG BUILD’ - CORRUPTION & MONEY LAUNDERING

My curiosity about the role of “traffic management” and its importance

in the perp community is now largely satisfied.

An official report has revealed that within Australia’s Big Build (road

and infrastructure project towards a “Big Australia”), they have been

laundering upwards of $15 billion. Construction sites have been doubling

as drug distribution sites. It is alleged that people have been paid

$200K to stand holding a stop sign. A reminder that my neighbours

recently became engaged in tree pruning and traffic management (tightly

linked to councils).

This report is explained in a 12 minute video by prominent Australian

property developer. Watch around a minute and a half from 4.27 to 5.43

- https://www.facebook.com/reel/1241317884092339





- My neighbourhood continues to be blissfully quiet...

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Need Info on the TI Program?

Go to TargetedJustice.substack.com

Create an account. Log in.

You can comment on each newsletter. AND search for any term -

like “gangstalking”, DEW, V2K, neuroweapons, FBI, etc.

USE THE MAGNIFYING GLASS to perform a search.

Anyone can do it!

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