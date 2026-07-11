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Matt's avatar
Matt
9h

Excellent Dr Ber!! This in of itself should be enough to lead to Judge Rosenthal being investigated for that approximately 90% chance bogus ruling of being "fantastical". The cockroaches in the Clown show must be sh*ting blood righteous bricks!!

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
8h

How can this be? I thought we didn't do miracles.

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