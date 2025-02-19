A Gangstalking Story

An appreciated member of our community living in Oregon was attacked by a gangstalker that shoved a scarf laced with a substance to his face. We are grateful that he wrote to us, so that we can alert you of this attack method by the criminals.

Please be careful. The criminals are desperate. Do not open a door for someone you do not know.

Here’s his account:

Something new happened yesterday:

Coming back to my car as I left the credit union, I could see a woman almost running towards me from a different direction than the credit union.

I knew that I was her target. I quickly got in my car. She began pounding on the window. I told her to go away. She continued pounding. I told her through the glass, “Not interested. Go away.”

She continued pounding on the driver’s window.

I opened the door about 5 inches and she immediately pushed a blue and white scarf into my face. She screamed: “Don’t let this fall out of the car!” Then she ran away.

I pushed the scarf out of the car and right away I thought: “I have been dosed.”

About an hour later, I began to feel sick. 48 hours later, the symptoms persist.

If you feel this could happen to you, wear a body cam when going out in public. The criminals are allergic to photographs with their malfeasance. Get one that does not have Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

Door Viewer - HomeDepot.com $6

Allows viewing of the area outside your door without opening it.

https://www.homedepot.com/p/Prime-Line-Door-Viewer-1-2-in-x-180-Degree-Solid-Brass-Housing-Glass-Lens-is-U-L-Listed-Classic-Bronze-Plated-Finish-U-10313/202258420

Dr Len Ber’s - Physician letter

We wanted to share Dr Ber’s Physician letter. It has been about two years since he started disability, due to Havana Syndrome. As a part of the needed paperwork, his Primary Care Physician prepared a letter, which he is sharing. Havana Syndrome is very real. Its effects are very real.

The name of the Primary Care Physician is redacted on purpose. This physician cannot diagnose anyone with Havana Syndrome. He simply provides medical care based on the diagnoses and recommendations made by the experts and specialists.

If you have been diagnosed, obtaining such a letter may be helpful to you…

Provide a sworn affidavit or video testimony

Provide a sworn affidavit or video testimony about your experiences, that will help others understand what is happening:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/affidavits.html

https://www.targetedjustice.com/video-testimonies.html

Write your own Ebook

You can also write your own ebook and publish it in ebook stores, all over the world.

Download OpenOffice software - it’s free.

Here’s the free ebook template:

https://www.targetedjustice.com/publish-your-story.html

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

