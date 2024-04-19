WE GOT WORK TO DO, it's not over till it's over- says GoGi. Please CALL NOW on behalf of all TIs: those gone but not forgotten, us living through this daily torture and those who will thank us for putting an end to this evil!

Please take a moment from your busy schedules to accomplish the following:

1. CHANGE YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA PROFILE PIC OR AT LEAST REPOST

2. Call 202-899-8938 and leave a message:

The provision "Everyone is a SPY" (the bill being considered with the modification of FISA SECTION 702) is illegal! PLEASE stand up for justice and protect the privacy of American people. Your re-election depends on it! I am YOUR constituent.

BACKGROUND

FISA SECTION 702 was used over 278,000 times to violate the privacy rights of everyday American citizens (more than likely us TIs).

#getawarrant #The4thAmendmentisNOTFORSALE!

#AMENDFISA

—

