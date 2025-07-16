95% !! WOW!
Our surveys show that more than 95% of Targeted Individuals refuse to fight back.
They refuse to organize a group in their city.
They refuse to help other TI’s.
They refuse to contact their Congressmen & Senators.
They refuse to visit their State Legislators.
They refuse to hand out flyers. They quit within 2 weeks of volunteering to help. Why?
https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back
\
WHY?
Our Officers and Directors are targeted, but they don’t make excuses.
We still get up everyday and fight back.
What are your excuses?
\
What will it take to get you to Fight Back?
Are you receiving subliminal messages 24/7?
You are not the only one.
\
Positive Affirmations:
“I easily ignore messages from the government criminals.”
“I am highly productive today and energized.”
\
400 Military Bases in the United States
There are over 400 U.S. military bases domestically, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard installations.
Fort Sam Houston (Texas): Google Maps faced restrictions after unauthorized Street View images were taken. TJ has received multiple reports about child trafficking warehouses on US Army bases. Children are “stored” for relocation.
Tonopah Test Range (Nevada): Satellite imagery was missing for years.
Raven Rock Mountain Complex (Pennsylvania): Known as the "Underground Pentagon," it has tunnel entrances visible on Google Earth.
\
Why are more than 100 military bases in Japan and Germany?
Do you know how expensive that is? How many children can be stored at 100 bases?
\
TODAY!
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
TODAY!
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
\
VOLUNTEERS
We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?
Write to TJustice2@proton.me
Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = =
Join us for Targeted Action 2025
Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
/
Blocked?
Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.
Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at
TargetedJustice.substack.com
The TI Program will NOT shut itself down. You need to fight back. Please Help us.
Get up everyday and commit to shutting down the program.
You can volunteer with TJ.
You can organize a group in your city.
We have a flood of emails - all excuses. Amazing how many excuses...
The C1A thanks you for your excuses.
You are a successful experiment! Keep up the good work!
When you are truly sick & tired of the program, and ready to fight back:
https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back
\
\