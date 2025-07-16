Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
10h

The TI Program will NOT shut itself down. You need to fight back. Please Help us.

Get up everyday and commit to shutting down the program.

You can volunteer with TJ.

You can organize a group in your city.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
9hEdited

We have a flood of emails - all excuses. Amazing how many excuses...

The C1A thanks you for your excuses.

You are a successful experiment! Keep up the good work!

When you are truly sick & tired of the program, and ready to fight back:

https://targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back

\

\

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture