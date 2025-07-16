95% !! WOW!

Our surveys show that more than 95% of Targeted Individuals refuse to fight back.

They refuse to organize a group in their city.

They refuse to help other TI’s.

They refuse to contact their Congressmen & Senators.

They refuse to visit their State Legislators.

They refuse to hand out flyers. They quit within 2 weeks of volunteering to help. Why?

WHY?

Our Officers and Directors are targeted, but they don’t make excuses.

We still get up everyday and fight back.

What are your excuses?

What will it take to get you to Fight Back?

Are you receiving subliminal messages 24/7?

You are not the only one.

Positive Affirmations:

“I easily ignore messages from the government criminals.”

“I am highly productive today and energized.”

400 Military Bases in the United States

There are over 400 U.S. military bases domestically, including Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard installations.

Fort Sam Houston (Texas): Google Maps faced restrictions after unauthorized Street View images were taken. TJ has received multiple reports about child trafficking warehouses on US Army bases. Children are “stored” for relocation.

Tonopah Test Range (Nevada): Satellite imagery was missing for years.

Raven Rock Mountain Complex (Pennsylvania): Known as the "Underground Pentagon," it has tunnel entrances visible on Google Earth.

Why are more than 100 military bases in Japan and Germany?

Do you know how expensive that is? How many children can be stored at 100 bases?

TODAY!

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

TODAY!

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Join us for Targeted Action 2025

Sept 5 - 9 in Washington DC

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

You can sign up for ride share - TIevents.org

