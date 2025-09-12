•contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Dick Cheney is an unrepentant war criminal and a monster. He directed and ordered the events of 9-11.

What Really Happened?

1. Vice President Dick Cheney gave the orders for the CIA and Air Force Space Command to destroy the World Trade Center and hit the Pentagon with a cruise missile on 9-11. Confirmed by Dr Morgan Reynolds, who worked in the White House as an economics advisor during 2001. To this day, Dr Reynolds’s is still a Professor Emeritus at Texas A & M University. He testified in a lawsuit in 2006. Dick Cheney gave the orders, and then gave the orders to cover it up, in the months following. If the Professor had lied about any of his testimony - he would have been fired for ethics violations.

https://NoMoreGames.net/

2. Dr Judy Wood (DrJudyWood.com) describes how an advanced laser weapon system was used to destroy the towers. The cookie-cutter holes show how the towers were brought down and the material was turned into dust, mid-air.

https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/presentations/

Figure 63 from DrJudyWood.com - Note the "cookie-cutter" holes made by a Laser. These holes are about 30 feet (9 meters) in diameter. This is an aerial photograph of the World Trade Center taken shortly after 9-11.

http://drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam4.html

Figure 37 from DrJudyWood.com - Note how the vertical steel beams rapidly turn into dust. Not caused by burning jet fuel. These steel I-beams were more than 700 feet tall and 2 inches thick, next to the American Express Building. Rapid-aging turns the steel into dust, almost instantly, when hit with the super infrared laser. The infrared laser does not use visible light. This infrared laser satellite weapon was operated by the Air Force Space Command from Schriever Air Force Base on 9-11-2001.

http://www.drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam3.html

3. Dick Cheney is the former Director of the Targeting Program, funded thru the CIA.

4. Richard B. Cheney is a member of the corrupt Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster

5. Dick Cheney ran the CIA for many years, as the senior member of the Majestic 12 Committee, which has higher security clearances than the President of the US.

6. In our opinion, the super laser weapon technology was likely developed by Dr Harold Putoff, as a CIA laser scientist in 1992 - 93. He is now President of EarthTech (EarthTech.org) in Austin, Texas. The super laser weapon was built and tested on the Oklahoma City Federal Building in 1995. DrJudyWood.com has comparative pictures. Hal must be very proud of his work!

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp96-00787r000100220005-4

Putoff has stated that zero-point energy may be generated by radiation from 'quantum fluctuations.' Wrong. It is a pure mathematical calculation of harmonics, and a manipulation of the laser frequency to trigger it.

https://earthtech.org/pubs/puthoff/

https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001200300004-3.pdf

7. The super laser weapon operates at a harmonic of the Lighthouse Frequency, in the infrared spectrum. The laser beam is not visible. It does not burn material - it rapidly ages the atoms and molecules, which creates the massive dust seen in the videos. This satellite weapon is still in orbit today.

8. This same technology is used from MQ-9 drones and satellites, on a smaller scale, to start wildfires in Hawaii, California, Canada, Greece, etc.

https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2021-09-27/air-force-mq-9-reaper-drones-marine-base-hawaii-3046332.html

9. Dr Sue Arrigo, MD describes some of the horrific acts of Dick Cheney. She was forced to work with him, while she was a CIA Operative, and believes that Cheney placed her into the targeting program because she refused to do more criminal work for him.

http://whale.to/a/arrigo_h.html

10. Public records:

Richard Bruce Cheney, 83 (alias Richard Confidential, Gene Cahill) RCheney@cia.gov

PUBLIC RECORDS:

https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/name/richard-cheney_wyoming

Questions?

A) If you lost a loved one on 9-11, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and let them know how you feel?

B) If you work for Naval Intelligence, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and ask why he targeted Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon on 9-11?

C) If you are a Targeted Individual, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and let them know how you feel?

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundNSA

*Code517reapingmachine4Ukraine*

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice. Opinions are a form of Protected Speech.

