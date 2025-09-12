•contains opinions of Targeted Justice
Dick Cheney is an unrepentant war criminal and a monster. He directed and ordered the events of 9-11.
What Really Happened?
1. Vice President Dick Cheney gave the orders for the CIA and Air Force Space Command to destroy the World Trade Center and hit the Pentagon with a cruise missile on 9-11. Confirmed by Dr Morgan Reynolds, who worked in the White House as an economics advisor during 2001. To this day, Dr Reynolds’s is still a Professor Emeritus at Texas A & M University. He testified in a lawsuit in 2006. Dick Cheney gave the orders, and then gave the orders to cover it up, in the months following. If the Professor had lied about any of his testimony - he would have been fired for ethics violations.
https://NoMoreGames.net/
/
2. Dr Judy Wood (DrJudyWood.com) describes how an advanced laser weapon system was used to destroy the towers. The cookie-cutter holes show how the towers were brought down and the material was turned into dust, mid-air.
https://www.drjudywood.com/wp/presentations/
Figure 63 from DrJudyWood.com - Note the "cookie-cutter" holes made by a Laser. These holes are about 30 feet (9 meters) in diameter. This is an aerial photograph of the World Trade Center taken shortly after 9-11.
http://drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam4.html
/
Figure 37 from DrJudyWood.com - Note how the vertical steel beams rapidly turn into dust. Not caused by burning jet fuel. These steel I-beams were more than 700 feet tall and 2 inches thick, next to the American Express Building. Rapid-aging turns the steel into dust, almost instantly, when hit with the super infrared laser. The infrared laser does not use visible light. This infrared laser satellite weapon was operated by the Air Force Space Command from Schriever Air Force Base on 9-11-2001.
http://www.drjudywood.com/articles/DEW/StarWarsBeam3.html
/
3. Dick Cheney is the former Director of the Targeting Program, funded thru the CIA.
/
4. Richard B. Cheney is a member of the corrupt Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
https://www.cfr.org/membership/roster
/
5. Dick Cheney ran the CIA for many years, as the senior member of the Majestic 12 Committee, which has higher security clearances than the President of the US.
/
6. In our opinion, the super laser weapon technology was likely developed by Dr Harold Putoff, as a CIA laser scientist in 1992 - 93. He is now President of EarthTech (EarthTech.org) in Austin, Texas. The super laser weapon was built and tested on the Oklahoma City Federal Building in 1995. DrJudyWood.com has comparative pictures. Hal must be very proud of his work!
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/document/cia-rdp96-00787r000100220005-4
Putoff has stated that zero-point energy may be generated by radiation from 'quantum fluctuations.' Wrong. It is a pure mathematical calculation of harmonics, and a manipulation of the laser frequency to trigger it.
https://earthtech.org/pubs/puthoff/
https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00788R001200300004-3.pdf
/
7. The super laser weapon operates at a harmonic of the Lighthouse Frequency, in the infrared spectrum. The laser beam is not visible. It does not burn material - it rapidly ages the atoms and molecules, which creates the massive dust seen in the videos. This satellite weapon is still in orbit today.
/
8. This same technology is used from MQ-9 drones and satellites, on a smaller scale, to start wildfires in Hawaii, California, Canada, Greece, etc.
https://www.stripes.com/theaters/asia_pacific/2021-09-27/air-force-mq-9-reaper-drones-marine-base-hawaii-3046332.html
/
9. Dr Sue Arrigo, MD describes some of the horrific acts of Dick Cheney. She was forced to work with him, while she was a CIA Operative, and believes that Cheney placed her into the targeting program because she refused to do more criminal work for him.
http://whale.to/a/arrigo_h.html
/
10. Public records:
Richard Bruce Cheney, 83 (alias Richard Confidential, Gene Cahill) RCheney@cia.gov
/
PUBLIC RECORDS:
https://www.fastpeoplesearch.com/name/richard-cheney_wyoming
/
Questions?
A) If you lost a loved one on 9-11, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and let them know how you feel?
B) If you work for Naval Intelligence, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and ask why he targeted Naval Intelligence at the Pentagon on 9-11?
C) If you are a Targeted Individual, is it appropriate to write the Cheney family and let them know how you feel?
/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
/
/
Also, the controlled demolition theory, which seems plausible to me: (From EKO, 9/11 THE PERMANENT EMERGENCY
Part 3 of The 9/11 Machine)
The Physical Preparation They Don't Discuss
Before they could demolish the towers, they had to wire them.
For nine months before 9/11, the World Trade Center underwent the largest "elevator modernization" in history. ACE Elevator Company, which won the contract, had never done a project this size. The work required unprecedented access to the towers' core columns. The very columns that would later "fail."
Workers reported constant activity in areas that should have been sealed. Ceiling tiles removed and never replaced. Heavy equipment moved at night. Entire floors powered down on weekends. Unprecedented for a building that never slept.
Then there were the "Israeli art students." In March 2000, a group called Gelatin received construction passes for the 91st floor of the North Tower. They removed a window, built a balcony, photographed themselves standing on it. Their art project was called "The B-Thing." B for balcony? Or B for something else?
Their construction passes gave them 24/7 access. They were there for four months. Other Israeli "art students"—127 of them—were arrested after 9/11. Many lived next to the hijackers. Many had demolitions experience. All were quietly deported.
Two weeks before 9/11, the security company for the World Trade Center was changed. The new company? Securacom. Its board included Marvin Bush, the President's brother. On September 8-9, a 36-hour "power down" evacuated the top floors, disabled security cameras, and allowed unidentified workers with heavy cables throughout the building.
Scott Forbes, who worked in the South Tower, testified:
"There were guys in overalls carrying huge toolkit boxes and reels of cable. They had free access throughout the building."
The physical preparation took months.
The demolition took seconds.
I believe thermite explosives and laser took it down. Multiple witnesses heard explosions. All the floors fell in free fall mimicking demolition. See Redacted and the fireman, lawyers and building engineers talking about it.