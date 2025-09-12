Targeted Justice Newsletter

Ken MacLean's avatar
Ken MacLean
1d

Also, the controlled demolition theory, which seems plausible to me: (From EKO, 9/11 THE PERMANENT EMERGENCY

Part 3 of The 9/11 Machine)

The Physical Preparation They Don't Discuss

Before they could demolish the towers, they had to wire them.

For nine months before 9/11, the World Trade Center underwent the largest "elevator modernization" in history. ACE Elevator Company, which won the contract, had never done a project this size. The work required unprecedented access to the towers' core columns. The very columns that would later "fail."

Workers reported constant activity in areas that should have been sealed. Ceiling tiles removed and never replaced. Heavy equipment moved at night. Entire floors powered down on weekends. Unprecedented for a building that never slept.

Then there were the "Israeli art students." In March 2000, a group called Gelatin received construction passes for the 91st floor of the North Tower. They removed a window, built a balcony, photographed themselves standing on it. Their art project was called "The B-Thing." B for balcony? Or B for something else?

Their construction passes gave them 24/7 access. They were there for four months. Other Israeli "art students"—127 of them—were arrested after 9/11. Many lived next to the hijackers. Many had demolitions experience. All were quietly deported.

Two weeks before 9/11, the security company for the World Trade Center was changed. The new company? Securacom. Its board included Marvin Bush, the President's brother. On September 8-9, a 36-hour "power down" evacuated the top floors, disabled security cameras, and allowed unidentified workers with heavy cables throughout the building.

Scott Forbes, who worked in the South Tower, testified:

"There were guys in overalls carrying huge toolkit boxes and reels of cable. They had free access throughout the building."

The physical preparation took months.

The demolition took seconds.

Neuroweapons Exposed
5hEdited

I believe thermite explosives and laser took it down. Multiple witnesses heard explosions. All the floors fell in free fall mimicking demolition. See Redacted and the fireman, lawyers and building engineers talking about it.

