Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.'s avatar
Targeted Justice, Inc.
Oct 19

For clarification:

"Targeted Justice considers any suicide prompted by the criminals as an act of murder."

Our leadership team has personally seen this...

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
Oct 19

A) We have TI cases that have been severely burned with microwave weapons for more than 30+ years.

B) We have a TI case with more than 140 implant locations.

C) We have TI cases with V2K from hundreds of different voices.

D) We have cases from women that have been DEW-raped and trafficked for 15+ year

I don't understand"B". -- locations in one person's body? Like one on my ring finger, one in my nose?

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