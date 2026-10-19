Targeted Justice’s goal is to shut down the illegal targeting program. In the meantime, we want to provide the TI community with information and tools.
Given the substantial experience we have had with TI’s over the years, we have recognized some common erroneous beliefs that may hinder your ability to fight back.
Some common myths…
Myth 1
Every week, we receive emails from a Targeted Individual claiming to be “the most targeted person in the world.”
Truth
1. You are not the most targeted person in the world. You are an experiment and your data is important, not you.
You are not a member of the National Security Counsel. You do not have access to the nuclear launch codes.
You are not a member of Congress.
You do not have the personal cell phone numbers to military Generals, wealthy billionaires, or Prime Ministers of foreign governments. Sorry - you are not that important. Not even to the C1A. You are data, and your data is important. If you are dead - then there is no more data. They are not stupid - they need your valuable data.
A) We have TI cases that have been severely burned with microwave weapons for more than 30+ years.
B) We have a TI case with more than 140 implant locations.
C) We have TI cases with V2K from hundreds of different voices.
D) We have cases from women that have been DEW-raped and trafficked for 15+ years.
You are not the first or the worst. You are a valuable and expensive experiment. The government criminals care about their experiment - not you personally.
Instead of making comparisons about who suffers the most, we urge you to focus on helping us end the program.
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Myth 2
They are trying to murder you.
Truth
The goal of the program is to get you to “surrender” or neutralize yourself. If you kill yourself, then you have also neutralized yourself. The CIA considers that to be a success story. Do not do it.
If they wanted you dead - you would be dead. The US military operates at least 9 different weapon systems in orbit. Any one of these weapon systems can be used to kill you instantly without leaving a trace. There are frequencies that can make your heart stop by disrupting the signal from your brain. No one will know, it was anything other than an ordinary heart attack.
In addition, the US Government has Top Secret assassination teams. According to Dr Steven Greer, some of the largest corporations in the U.S., also have their own death squads to silence whistleblowers. If they really wanted you dead, then you would already be dead. Former Vice President Dick Cheney, is also rumored to have operated a personal, global Death Squad.
https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2012/07/the-terrifying-background-of-the-man-who-ran-a-cia-assassination-unit/259856/
Some of the torture appears to be life-threatening, but the purpose remains - to get you to neutralize yourself. If you stopped fighting back - then you have been neutralized. Does that sound like you? Most Targeted Individuals refuse to fight back - YOU ARE PART OF THE PROBLEM!
Yes, a small percent of TI’s appear to have been murdered. We are aware of that. We also have TI’s that have been in the program more than 35 years. They are not dead. Our average member has been a Targeted Individual for more than 8 years. Do you really believe they missed your head with a bullet for 35 years? Wrong.
You are an expensive experiment - if you are dead, then there is no data.
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For clarification:
“Targeted Justice considers any suicide prompted by the criminals as an act of murder.” Our leadership team has personally seen this...
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Myth 3
The V2K sometimes gives me helpful or truthful information.
Truth
If you do receive truthful information from the V2K, then it is setting you up for another lie. Don’t fall for it.
Some of the best advice from Dr John Hall and Dr Len Ber: Ignore the V2K. Or learn to ignore it. Do not respond.
Whether AI or a real person is behind your V2K, they are criminals that are paid to torture you. Why would you trust anything stated by a criminal?
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Myth 4
If I sit on my couch and don’t fight back, then maybe they will leave me alone.
Truth
1. No TI has ever been released from the program because they “surrendered.” You are wrong. Your targeting will increase, it will not stop because you surrendered. In general, your targeting will continue to slowly increase if you don’t fight back using legal methods, such as flyers, and writing your Congressman. We do have numerous examples of reduced gangstalking when people use effective methods to fight back.
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https://web.archive.org/web/20250120195258/https://www.targetedjustice.com/how-to-fight-back.html
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Targeted Justice did not make the rules. We just figured them out.
When the GPS tracking pulse hits your head, your brain releases an “ouch” signal that is a unique fingerprint frequency for you. They know it’s you. This info is from Dr Rauni Kilde, MD - in her book, “Bright Light on Black Shadows”
Here is the gangstalking training manual for reference. The use of British spellings, suggest that it may have been originally written by British Intelligence agents.
https://web.archive.org/web/20250120175435/https://www.targetedjustice.com/gangstalking---training-manual.html
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HERE ARE THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF TARGETED JUSTICE:
Our leadership team has risked far more than you will ever know. Their targeting is far worse than anything you have experienced. We can prove it.
Join the Digital Warriors and help us. Stop watching TV and scrolling thru your social media. Please get off the couch and make an effort. EVERY DAY! This is the only way to shut down this illegal program.
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Please provide your comments below.
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For clarification:
"Targeted Justice considers any suicide prompted by the criminals as an act of murder."
Our leadership team has personally seen this...
A) We have TI cases that have been severely burned with microwave weapons for more than 30+ years.
B) We have a TI case with more than 140 implant locations.
C) We have TI cases with V2K from hundreds of different voices.
D) We have cases from women that have been DEW-raped and trafficked for 15+ year
I don't understand"B". -- locations in one person's body? Like one on my ring finger, one in my nose?