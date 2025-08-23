Download High-resolution pdf files here:

https://www.rlighthouse.com/targeted-individuals.html

\

Flyer 1

Flyer 2

Flyer 3

\

\

"Military Liaisons" in Congressional & Senate Offices

If you ask for a meeting at a Congressman’s Office, sometimes they will direct you to the “Military Liaison” person. We do not recommend these meetings... Waste of time.

You will find there are many "military liaisons" on Congressional and Senate Staff. They are not there to help you. Those positions did not exist when we visited the offices in 2019.

They are there for one purpose - to block you. We do not recommend accepting any meetings with these people. Ask for someone else on the Congressman's staff - the Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, or Director of Legislation.

Your issues are about Civil Rights and the Constitution, not anything that a junior military officer can answer.

If they ask you 'why do you want someone else?' - tell them, "because my information is above his security clearance." He has restrictions. I do not.

The military liasion will not answer your questions. They will not follow up. They will not copy you on any report. Nothing. Zero.

We have been down this rabbit hole more than once - it is a dead end. Don't waste your time.

The military liaison will tell you that they work for the Congressman. They do not. Their orders come from their Commanding Officer at the Pentagon - who will tell them,

"The information you just heard from a so-called 'Targeted Individual' is above your security clearance. You are not to discuss that meeting with anyone, other than me. You will not file a report with the Congressmen's staff. That meeting never happened. You are never to speak about it again. Are we clear?"

"Yes, Sir."

If you insist on taking this meeting - here are some questions you can ask at the beginning:

Have a notepad and write down everything he says.

1. Do you have a Top Secret clearance?

2. Have you been read into any Unacknowledged Special Access Programs (USAP's)? (He is not allowed to say yes. That was a test question.)

3. What is a USAP? Do you know?

4. Has your Commanding Officer briefed you on our meeting? What has he told you?

5. Will you follow up with me, and will you copy me on any report that you write?

6. The information I am about to share is above your security clearance. You do not have free speech. I do. What will you do with this information?

7. Give him the 3 flyers above.

Notice that he will not give straight answers on anything... He does not seem to know anything. What is the point of the meeting?

"I'll get back to you." He won't.

Why should I share anything with you, when you don't intend to follow up, unless your Commanding Officer allows it?

Remind him that he swore an oath to the US Constitution, not his Commanding Officer. Under Military Code, he is required to only follow the "Lawful Orders" of his Commanding Officer. If it violates the Constitutional Rights of a US Civilian - then that is clearly outside of his sworn oath, and his duty to follow "Lawful Orders."

