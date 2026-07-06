212+ News Sources Announce our Lawsuit
Podcasts & Conference calls
212+ News Media Sources Announce our Lawsuit
Release headline: Civilians Sue CDC and NIH in Landmark Lawsuit “BER v. CDC”: Demand Equal Diagnostic Guidance and Care for Havana Syndrome/AHI Victims on U.S. Soil
Release date: July 05, 2026
24-7 Press Release
https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/536497/civilians-sue-cdc-and-nih-in-landmark-lawsuit-ber-v-cdc-demand-equal-diagnostic-guidance-and-care-for-havana-syndromeahi-victims-on-us-soil
You can contact these local news media and encourage them to investigate the story!
1st Discount Brokerage - View Link
2KUTV - View Link
Alabama Reserve - View Link
All India Bulletin - View Link
Antelope Valley Press (Palmdale, CA) - View Link
Appeal-Democrat (Marysville, CA) - View Link
Arizona News Today - View Link
Arkansas Headline - View Link
Atlanta News Journal - View Link
Aussie Headlines - View Link
Austin News Journal - View Link
BPAS - View Link
Bakersfield.com (Bakersfield, CA) - View Link
Baltimore News Journal - View Link
Benton Courier - View Link
Big Spring Herald - View Link
Bingham News Chronicle - View Link
Bio Optics World - View Link
Black Stone Valley’s Call & Times - View Link
Borger News-Herald - View Link
Business Insurance - View Link
Cabling - View Link
California Headline - View Link
Canadian Headlines - View Link
Ceres Courier - View Link
Chicago News - View Link
Chicago News Journal - View Link
Cleveland Pulse - View Link
Columbus News Journal - View Link
Concord Monitor - View Link
Connecticut Headline - View Link
Custer County Chief - View Link
Daily New York News - View Link
Daily Penny Alerts - View Link
Daily Times Leader - View Link
Daily Vermont News - View Link
Decatur Daily Democrat - View Link
Deer Park Tribune - View Link
Delaware Daily - View Link
Dental - View Link
Denver Journal - View Link
Denver News Journal - View Link
Dow Theory Letters - View Link
ELP - View Link
England Headline - View Link
European Post - View Link
FWNBC (Fort Wayne, IN) - View Link
Fat Pitch Financials - View Link
FinancialContent - View Link
Florida Headline - View Link
France Headlines - View Link
Franklin Credit Management Corporation - View Link
Georgia News Coverage - View Link
Germany Headlines - View Link
Great American Advisors - View Link
Guymon Daily Herald - View Link
Hannibal Courier - Post (Hannibal, MO) - View Link
Hawaii Headline - View Link
Healthcare PR News - View Link
Herald-Whig (Quincy, IL) - View Link
Hong Kong Tribune - View Link
Hydroworld - View Link
Idaho Independant - View Link
Illinois Insights - View Link
Imperial Valley Press (El Centro, CA) - View Link
In Colorado News - View Link
Indiana Insights - View Link
Industial Laser - View Link
Inside Indiana Business - View Link
International Business Times - View Link
Inyo Register - View Link
Iowa Horizon - View Link
KBJR/CBS3 (Duluth, MN) - View Link
KTIV (Sioux City, IA) - View Link
KTTC (Rochester, MN) - View Link
KVOA (Tucson, AZ) - View Link
KWWL (Waterloo, IA) - View Link
Kane Republican - View Link
Kelowna Daily Courier - View Link
Kentucky News Online - View Link
LA News Journal - View Link
Las Vegas News Journal - View Link
Laser Focus World - View Link
Lethbridge Herald - View Link
Live Alaska News - View Link
London News Journal - View Link
Los Angeles Daily News - View Link
Louisiana Week - View Link
Malaysia Flash - View Link
Malvern Daily Record - View Link
Mammoth Times - View Link
Maryland Metro News - View Link
Massachusetts Record - View Link
Medicine Hat News - View Link
Miami News Journal - View Link
Michigan Message - View Link
Millennium Trust Company (Oak Brook, IL) - View Link
Minneapolis News Journal - View Link
Minnesota Headline - View Link
Minster Community Post - View Link
Minyanville - View Link
Missouri Reserve - View Link
Montana Headline - View Link
NY Headline - View Link
Nashville News Journal - View Link
Nashville Post - View Link
Nebraska Note - View Link
Nevada Square - View Link
New Hampshire Horizon - View Link
New Jersey News - View Link
New Jersey News Today - View Link
New Mexico Metro - View Link
New Way Insider - View Link
New York News Journal - View Link
New Zealand Mirror - View Link
News On Tennessee - View Link
News On Wisconsin - View Link
NewsOK - View Link
North Carolina Inquiry - View Link
North Dakota Report - View Link
Observer News Enterprise - View Link
Observere-Reporter - View Link
Ohio Headline - View Link
Oil Gas Journal - View Link
Oklahoma Local Press - View Link
Oregon Record - View Link
Pasadena Star-News - View Link
Pawtucket Times - View Link
Penn Energy - View Link
Pennsylvania Posts - View Link
Penticton Herald - View Link
Philadelphia News Journal - View Link
Phoenix Headlines - View Link
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette - View Link
Poteau Daily News - View Link
Renewable Energy - View Link
Ridgway Record - View Link
Rockford Register Star - View Link
San Diego Bulletin - View Link
San Francisco News Journal - View Link
San Francisco Post - View Link
Santa Maria Times (Santa Maria, CA) - View Link
Sausalito.com - View Link
Seattle News Journal - View Link
Shanghai Mirror - View Link
Shelby Daily Globe (Shelby, OH) - View Link
Sign On San Diego - View Link
Singapore Roundup - View Link
South Africa Bulletin - View Link
South Carolina Inquiry - View Link
South Dakota Posts - View Link
Southern Rhode Island Newsapapers - View Link
Star Tribune - View Link
Starkville Daily News - View Link
Statesman-Examiner - View Link
StreetInsider - View Link
Sweetwater Reporter - View Link
Switzerland Posts - View Link
TalkMarkets - View Link
Tamar Securities - View Link
Thailand Chronicles - View Link
The Antlers American - View Link
The Buffalo News - View Link
The Chronicle Journal - View Link
The Daily Press - View Link
The Evening Leader - View Link
The Maine Post - View Link
The Newport Daily Express - View Link
The Philadelphia Journal - View Link
The Pilot News - View Link
The Porterville Recorder (Porterville, CA) - View Link
The Punxsutawney Spirit - View Link
The Record - View Link
The Sun Chronicle (Attleboro, MA) - View Link
The Texas News Journal - View Link
The Texas Today - View Link
The Times of Japan - View Link
The Times of Miami - View Link
The Times of Texas - View Link
The Union Democrat (Sonora, CA) - View Link
The Vegas Times - View Link
The Westerly Sun (Pawcatuck, CT) - View Link
Thrivent - View Link
Times-Herald (Forrest City, AR) - View Link
Today Kansas - View Link
Today Mississippi - View Link
UAE News Journal - View Link
Utah Daily News - View Link
Valley City Times-Record - View Link
Virginia News Journal - View Link
Virginia Telegram - View Link
WAOW (Wausau, WI) - View Link
WBNG (Binghamton, NY) - View Link
WEEK/HOIABC (Peoria, IL) - View Link
WGEM (Quincy, IL) - View Link
WKOW (Madison, WI) - View Link
WQOW (Eau Claire, WI) - View Link
WRAL - View Link
WREX (Rockford, IL) - View Link
WSIL (Harrisburg, IL) - View Link
WVVA (Bluefield, WV) - View Link
WXOW (La Crosse, WI) - View Link
WYOW (Eagle River, WI) - View Link
WallStreetSelect - View Link
Wapakoneta Daily News - View Link
Washington Headline - View Link
Washington News Journal - View Link
Waterworld - View Link
Weekly Rhode Island - View Link
West Virginia Telegram - View Link
Winslow, Evans & Crocker - View Link
WorkBoat - View Link
Wyoming Inquiry - View Link
fox47 (Rochester, MN) - View Link
lodinews.com (Lodi, CA) - View Link
myMotherLode.com California Gold Country - View Link
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Podcasts & Conference Calls
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Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm
Conscious Intention & Prayer
Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. - Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.
For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.
Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin
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Repeat a statement that resonates most deeply with you.
1. The targeting program has ended. We are now free.
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Join our Digital Warriors online!
Sign up on X.com - it’s FREE!
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
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Wednesdays
TI HELP NOW
🌐 tihelpnow.com
✉️ tihelpnow@gmail.com
Hosted by: Pastor Daymond “Chief” Jones Over 40 Years of Serving God and Country
Co-hosted by: Rev. Dr. Andrea Walters, Paralegal
Time: 9:00 PM EDT / 8:00 PM CDT / 6:00 PM PDT
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
FCC ID: daymond 40408
Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
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Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by: Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every 1st Day of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times: 12 noon EDT/11am CDT/ 9am PDT
📞 Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
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Fridays
THE GAVEL
Attorney Ana Toledo
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
A Legal Podcast With Attorney Ana Toledo — Fridays At 8 PM EDT / 7 PM CDT
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.
Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.
Please consider a donation:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
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Saturdays
Southern Cross Searchers
This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia.
“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.
-Helene
Saturdays
7pm Melbourne
9pm New Zealand
Ways To Join:
Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia
Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand
Access Code: 4647797#
OR
Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
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Saturday (last Saturday of month)
SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs
APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES
Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting
Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice
Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.
Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.
SABADO/ 2pm EST
SATURDAY 2pm EST
Featuring:
Javier – Argentina
Horacio – Chile
Mariana – Mexico
Ana – Washington, D.C.
Miguel – California
¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!
Watch on Rumble:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?
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Sundays
India TI Group Conference Call
Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice
A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.
Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)
Please join according to your local time zone.
Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113
Access Code: 4647797#
Join Online:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Contact: piyush.goel@posteo.in
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TIevents.org
More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.
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MI–OH TI Community Picnic & BBQ
2nd Annual Michigan–Ohio TI Community Picnic & BBQ taking place August 28, 2026, in Westerville, Ohio.
For Details & RSVP:
https://tievents.org/michigan-ohio-ti-community-picnic-bbq/
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COLORADO TIs MEET UP
For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:
Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me
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TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
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Please consider a Donation
Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.
Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me
https://www.givesendgo.com/Toledo
or
https://www.patreon.com/TargetedJustice
by check:
Targeted Justice
P.O. Box 15990
Houston, TX 77220
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Gifts & Tshirts
https://targeted-justice.printify.me/products
https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/
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Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.
#DeFundCIA;
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
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As of 6pm, 6 July, there are now more than 600 media sources that have published our announcement. Apparently, their media person was on vacation for the 4th….
Here is an extended list:
info@ap.org,
Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
contact.nbcnews@nbcuni.com,
NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,
evening@cbsnews.com,
weekend@cbsnews.com,
desk@cbs2ny.com,
foxnewstips@foxnews.com,
newsmanager@foxnews.com,
mecommentary@npr.org,
atccommentary@npr.org,
cbcpr@cbc.ca,
alerts@globalnews.ca,
ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,
newstips@globaltv.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
programming@azfamily.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
news@kcra.com,
news@kovr.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
KCNCNews@cbs.com,
news@wfsb.com,
info@delawarepublic.org,
news@wanf.com,
newstip@wsbtv.com,
newstipsatlanta@fox.com,
news@news4jax.com,
FOX13tampanews@fox.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@ktuu.com,
news@wsfa.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
news@azfamily.com,
share@abc15.com,
news@kovr.com,
news@kcra.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
KCNCNews@cbs.com,
newsdesk3@wfsb.com,
news@wboc.com,
abc27news@wtxl.com,
allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,
newstipsatlanta@fox.com,
newstip@wsbtv.com,
news@wanf.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
programming@azfamily.com,
news@wbrz.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
news@wics.com,
news@kovr.com,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wafb.com,
news@civilbeat.org,
newsdesk@wbztv.com,
newstips@wbztv.com,
newsdesk@kctv5.com,
wrtvnews@scripps.com,
newstips@fox47news.com,
wxmi-news@fox17online.com,
news@wcco.com,
desk@1011now.com,
8@klkntv.com,
news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,
news@kxlh.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
breakingnews@wmur.com,
storyideas@wmur.com,
news12nj@news12.com,
editor@jerseyvindicator.org,
tips@capitalbnews.org,
news@abc6onyourside.com,
tips@abc6onyourside.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@okcfox.com,
counton@wistv.com,
newstips@ncsu.edu,
opbnews@opb.org,
newsroom@oregonian.com,
tips@spotlightpa.org,
spotlightpa@protonmail.com,
tips@texastribune.org,
ktbcnews@fox.com,
news@wsmv.com,
tips@wsmv.com,
news@fox17.com,
news@oceanstatemedia.org,
news@fox13now.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
contact@vtdigger.org,
tips@vtdigger.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
wisntvnews@hearst.com,
news@tmj4.com,
news@kgwn.tv,
news@oilcity.news,
fox5dc@fox.com,
tips@spotlightpa.org,
spotlightpa@protonmail.com,
opbnews@opb.org,
news@wbrz.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
programming@azfamily.com,
news@kovr.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
KCNCNews@cbs.com,
news@wfsb.com,
info@delawarepublic.org,
news@wanf.com,
news@wcco.com,
news@wgal.com,
news@wsmv.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wafb.com,
news@wics.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@wrtv.com,
news@wbztv.com,
news@wtop.com,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
news@wgal.com,
news8@wgal.com,
counton@wistv.com,
news@fox17.com,
tips@abc6onyourside.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@okcfox.com,
opbnews@opb.org,
newsroom@oregonian.com,
tips@texastribune.org,
news@kxlh.com,
news@nbcuni.com,
tips@spotlightpa.org,
spotlightpa@protonmail.com,
contact@vtdigger.org,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
news@oceanstatemedia.org,
news@kgwn.tv,
info@wisconsinwatch.org,
editor@wisconsinwatch.org,
news@fox13now.com,
newsdesk@kutv2.com,
news@ksl.com,
info@newscoopnd.org,
desk@1011now.com,
news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,
news@wsmv.com,
newstips@fox.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@wafb.com,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wcco.com,
news@wfsb.com,
news@wgal.com,
counton@wistv.com,
news@wrtv.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
programming@azfamily.com,
news@kovr.com,
news@kcra.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
KCNCNews@cbs.com,
news@wfsb.com,
info@delawarepublic.org,
news@wanf.com,
newstipsatlanta@fox.com,
newstip@wsbtv.com,
news@wbrz.com,
news@civilbeat.org,
news@wics.com,
news@wbztv.com,
news@kctv5.com,
wrtvnews@scripps.com,
news@wafb.com,
news@wmur.com,
storyideas@wmur.com,
news@wgal.com,
news8@wgal.com,
news@wcco.com,
news@wrtv.com,
news@okcfox.com,
news@fox17.com,
tips@texastribune.org,
ktbcnews@fox.com,
news@wsmv.com,
news@news4jax.com,
FOX13tampanews@fox.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@wboc.com,
abc27news@wtxl.com,
allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,
tips@abc6onyourside.com,
news@abc6onyourside.com,
news@kgwn.tv,
news@oilcity.news,
fox5dc@fox.com,
news@wtop.com,
newsdesk@wbztv.com,
newstips@wbztv.com,
news@tmj4.com,
wisntvnews@hearst.com,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
contact@vtdigger.org,
tips@vtdigger.org,
news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,
desk@1011now.com,
8@klkntv.com,
news@kxlh.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
news12nj@news12.com,
editor@jerseyvindicator.org,
tips@capitalbnews.org,
news@opb.org,
newsroom@oregonian.com,
spotlightpa@protonmail.com,
tips@spotlightpa.org,
news@oceanstatemedia.org,
counton@wistv.com,
newstips@ncsu.edu,
tipline@ncauditor.gov,
news@fox13now.com,
newsdesk@kutv2.com,
news@ksl.com,
news@wafb.com,
news@kgwn.tv,
news@wbrz.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@wcco.com,
news@wgal.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wanf.com,
news@wsmv.com,
news@waka.com,
news@ktuu.com,
programming@azfamily.com,
news@kovr.com,
news@kcra.com,
newstips@denver7.com,
KCNCNews@cbs.com,
info@delawarepublic.org,
news@wanf.com,
newstipsatlanta@fox.com,
newstip@wsbtv.com,
news@wbrz.com,
news@civilbeat.org,
news@wics.com,
news@wbztv.com,
news@kctv5.com,
wrtvnews@scripps.com,
news@wafb.com,
news@wmur.com,
storyideas@wmur.com,
news@wgal.com,
news8@wgal.com,
news@wcco.com,
news@wrtv.com,
news@okcfox.com,
news@fox17.com,
tips@texastribune.org,
ktbcnews@fox.com,
news@wsmv.com,
news@news4jax.com,
FOX13tampanews@fox.com,
news@wctv.tv,
news@wbaltv.com,
news@wsyx6.com,
news@wboc.com,
abc27news@wtxl.com,
allwtxlabc27news@wtxl.com,
tips@abc6onyourside.com,
news@abc6onyourside.com,
news@kgwn.tv,
news@oilcity.news,
fox5dc@fox.com,
newsdesk@wbztv.com,
newstips@wbztv.com,
news@tmj4.com,
wisntvnews@hearst.com,
tips@mountainstatespotlight.org,
contact@vtdigger.org,
tips@vtdigger.org,
news@nebraskapublicmedia.org,
desk@1011now.com,
8@klkntv.com,
news@kxlh.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
news12nj@news12.com,
editor@jerseyvindicator.org,
tips@capitalbnews.org,
opbnews@opb.org,
newsroom@oregonian.com,
spotlightpa@protonmail.com,
tips@spotlightpa.org,
news@oceanstatemedia.org,
counton@wistv.com,
newstips@ncsu.edu,
tipline@ncauditor.gov,
news@fox13now.com,
newsdesk@kutv2.com,
news@ksl.com,
info@ap.org,
Editorial.Booking@thomsonreuters.com,
tips@nbcuni.com,
contact.nbcnews@nbcuni.com,
NBCNewsMediaRelations@nbcuni.com,
evening@cbsnews.com,
weekend@cbsnews.com,
desk@cbs2ny.com,
foxnewstips@foxnews.com,
newsmanager@foxnews.com,
mecommentary@npr.org,
atccommentary@npr.org,
cbcpr@cbc.ca,
alerts@globalnews.ca,
ViewerContactCalgary@globalnews.ca,
newstips@globaltv.com,
This is really REALLY good news!