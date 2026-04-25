Congressman Tom Massie

You can’t make this up… Watch Attorney Ana Toledo’s review of the latest “secret interpretation” of the FISA law.

https://rumble.com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html

https://rumble. com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html [Delete spaces]

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2 Top Secret Documents hide the FBI's secret interpretation of FISA law to allow warrantless unconstitutional surveillance

Targeted Justice believes that much of your gangstalking, break-ins, email and computer hacking are done under illegal FISA conditions.

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Tom Massie

I’ve introduced HR 8470, the Surveillance Accountability Act, with @RepBoebert



It requires a probable cause warrant before the federal government can search your private data — even if that data is held by a third party.



Warrantless searches are unconstitutional.

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https://rumble.com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html

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GET OFF THE COUCH AND HELP US!!!

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