2 Top Secret Documents Hide the FBI's Secret Interpretation of FISA Law
Congressman Tom Massie
You can’t make this up… Watch Attorney Ana Toledo’s review of the latest “secret interpretation” of the FISA law.
https://rumble.com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html
https://rumble. com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html [Delete spaces]
\
\
2 Top Secret Documents hide the FBI's secret interpretation of FISA law to allow warrantless unconstitutional surveillance
Targeted Justice believes that much of your gangstalking, break-ins, email and computer hacking are done under illegal FISA conditions.
\
Tom Massie
I’ve introduced HR 8470, the Surveillance Accountability Act, with @RepBoebert
It requires a probable cause warrant before the federal government can search your private data — even if that data is held by a third party.
Warrantless searches are unconstitutional.
\
https://rumble.com/v78ypls-the-gavel-ep.-49.html
\
\
GET OFF THE COUCH AND HELP US!!!
U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)
http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress
Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current).
\
\
U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)
\
House of Representative Directory with Staff
https://directory.house.gov/#!/
\