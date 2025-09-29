274 FBI Agents, that swore an oath of allegiance to the U.S. Constitution - were ordered to be at the Capitol on January 6. While FBI Director Chris Wray repeatedly lied about the FBI’s involvement - none of these agents spoke up! That’s called Misprision of Treason and it is a serious Felony Crime. They knew he was lying to the President and the United States.
18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of Treason
Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.
\
Make No Mistake
Targeted Justice honors FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. We welcome their efforts to investigate the crimes committed under Christopher Wray and his henchmen. That does not mean we agree with everything that Kash & Dan say, but we do believe their efforts can expose the TI Program and the corruption that still exists at the FBI and DOJ.
\
Podcasts & Conference Calls
September 29 – October 5, 2025
/
Monday, September 29th
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Breaking the Silence
A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week’s call will address some of the most personal and difficult experiences reported by TIs. With care and respect, Rose will provide a supportive space for open discussion, validation, and healing. Join in to connect, share, and draw strength from the community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
/
Wednesday, October 1st
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
/
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Friday
Friday, October 3rd
Praying For Freedom Call
Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders
Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.
Conference Call Start Times:
12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST
Ways to Join
Phone: (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
\
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.
X: TJ Digital Warriors
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
/
Sunday, October 5th
TUNE IN LIVE:
“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Melody Hopkins. Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
\
The gravity of what these traitors did to Americans is egregious to the max. Thank you for all your efforts to get justice.