274 FBI Agents, that swore an oath of allegiance to the U.S. Constitution - were ordered to be at the Capitol on January 6. While FBI Director Chris Wray repeatedly lied about the FBI’s involvement - none of these agents spoke up! That’s called Misprision of Treason and it is a serious Felony Crime. They knew he was lying to the President and the United States.

18 U.S. Code § 2382 - Misprision of Treason

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States and having knowledge of the commission of any treason against them, conceals and does not, as soon as may be, disclose and make known the same to the President or to some judge of the United States, or to the governor or to some judge or justice of a particular State, is guilty of misprision of treason and shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than seven years, or both.

Make No Mistake

Targeted Justice honors FBI Director Kash Patel and Dan Bongino. We welcome their efforts to investigate the crimes committed under Christopher Wray and his henchmen. That does not mean we agree with everything that Kash & Dan say, but we do believe their efforts can expose the TI Program and the corruption that still exists at the FBI and DOJ.

Podcasts & Conference Calls



September 29 – October 5, 2025

Monday, September 29th



Victory Through V2K Biweekly Call – Breaking the Silence

A focused support call for those experiencing Voice to Skull (V2K) targeting. This week’s call will address some of the most personal and difficult experiences reported by TIs. With care and respect, Rose will provide a supportive space for open discussion, validation, and healing. Join in to connect, share, and draw strength from the community.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Wednesday, October 1st



THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo



4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday

Friday, October 3rd



Praying For Freedom Call

Hosted by Minister Jerome and Esteemed Community Leaders

Join us every first Friday of the month for a heartfelt call to prayer. Led by Minister Jerome and respected voices in the community, this gathering offers strength, healing, and unity for all Targeted Individuals.

Conference Call Start Times:

12:00 PM EST / 11:00 AM CST / 10:00 AM MST / 9:00 AM PST

Ways to Join

Phone: (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

Digital Warriors meeting starting soon. Stay tuned.

X: Targeted Justice, Inc.

X: TJ Digital Warriors

Sunday, October 5th

TUNE IN LIVE:

“The Chosen Heroes” Podcast With Melissa Miller – Featuring special guest Melody Hopkins. Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

