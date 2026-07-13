Please call your Representatives!

We need more MK-Ultra Hearings!

Please write or call your Congressman & Senators:

U.S. House of Representatives (Official X Handles)

http://pressgallery.house.gov/member-data/members-official-x-handles-119th-congress Last updated: March 27, 2026 (very current). \ \



U.S. Senate (Official X Handles)

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House of Representative Directory with Staff

https://directory.house.gov/#!/

Example:

Honorable Congressman,

I am calling to request more hearings on MK-Ultra. This horrific CIA torture program never ended. It continues today as an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code name ULTRA. General Derek O’Malley controls the funding for this program. Please help us expose it and shut it down.

Thank you.

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Chairwoman

Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL-13)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5961

Official Website: luna.house.gov (use contact form)

Republican Members

Nancy Mace (R-SC-01)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3176

Official Website: mace.house.gov (use contact form)

Tim Burchett (R-TN-02)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-5435

Official Website: burchett.house.gov (use contact form)

Lauren Boebert (R-CO-04)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-4761

Official Website: boebert.house.gov (use contact form)

Eric Burlison (R-MO-07)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-6536

Official Website: burlison.house.gov (use contact form)

Eli Crane (R-AZ-02)

Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-3361

Official Website: crane.house.gov (use contact form)

Brandon Gill (R-TX-26) Washington, D.C. Office: (202) 225-7772

Official Website: gill.house.gov (use contact form

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Tshirts

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

https://targeted-justice.printify.me

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Using the DeFlock app is how you find out your town has more cameras than working streetlights. Delete the app after you look. It could also be tracking you.



https://deflock.org/app



#Flock #Privacy #Surveillance #ALPR

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Communist Cuba shot political dissidents in the head without trial.



This is exactly what Lindsey Graham said he wanted done to January 6 protesters.



Do not celebrate the lives of Evil Tyrants or War Mongers.

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European Parliament has just voted IN FAVOR of ending freedom of speech!



The EU will now crush citizens’ privacy pushed through Chat Control!



Brussels will be able to massively scan private messages and legalize the monitoring of citizens’ communications.

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